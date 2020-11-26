World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s mandatory defence against Kubrat Pulev could take place in front of 1,000 fans on December 12.

The fight is currently penciled in for The 02 but could be moved to Wembley Arena as promoter Eddie Hearn has reserved both venues in a bid to work out which is best suited for the return of fans.

It comes after the Government put London in tier 2 earlier today, meaning the coronavirus restrictions on the capital will allow for up to 1,000 people to attend indoor events where social distancing rules can be followed.

Joshua will fight for the first time in 12 months when he steps in against Pulev (PA)

No announcement has yet been made about tickets for the heavyweight clash.

Fans have not been at UK boxing shows since the beginning of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was confirmed last week that the pay-per-view price for Joshua-Pulev will be £24.95, £5 more than the standard £19.95 price for a Sky PPV event, but the same as Joshua’s previous fight, a decision Hearn has defended.

Joshua has not fought since he reclaimed his world heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia at the end of last year.

"December 12 is the date and once again the heavyweight belts go up in the air and it is my sole focus to make sure that, come December 13, they are in their rightful place in the UK," Joshua told The Sun before the news about fans potentially being allowed in for his fight.

"Without the fans something huge is missing. I am really hoping that, safety permitting, we might be able to bring some boxing fans in but we will have to see."

It is expected that if the Brit comes through his mandatory challenger that he will look to become undisputed champion with a clash against compatriot Tyson Fury next year.