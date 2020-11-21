Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s fight against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at The 02 Arena on December 12 will set British fight fans back £24.95.

Sky Sports Box Office’s usual pay-per-view price point of £19.95 has been raised for the second successive time in a fight involving Joshua after his clash with Andy Ruiz Jr was also set at £24.95 at the end of 2019.

However, fight fans outside of the UK will be able to watch the fight via streaming service DAZN, which launches worldwide at a price of just £1.99 per month.

That means that as well as Joshua-Pulev, DAZN subscribers will also receive Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez v Callum Smith in that £1.99 subscription for the month of December.

In the US, where DAZN has already been for more than a year, the price for the streaming service is $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.

Joshua and Pulev were originally due to clash in June before the coronavirus pandemic delayed the fight (PA)

Joshua is making the first defence of his world titles since reclaiming the belts against Ruiz in Saudi Arabia 12 months ago.

Speaking about the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn said: "After a challenging year for everyone, to end with the unified world heavyweight championship is very special.

"AJ’s resume is unrivalled, and this is the final hurdle until we challenge for the undisputed crown next year.

"Whilst it’s unusual to think of an AJ fight without tens of thousands of fans in attendance, we will be doing everything we can to lobby for the safe return of fans to this event, we have to move forward together."

Meanwhile, Pulev is looking to shock the world and spoil plans of an undisputed clash between Joshua and Tyson Fury next year.

The two Brits are hoping to meet twice in 2021, but those lucrative fights will go up in smoke if the Bulgarian is able to turn over Joshua in London.

"For a small country of Bulgaria to stand up for the heavyweight titles is a great accomplishment," said Pulev.

"This fight is for my late father and all Bulgarians around the world! I’m coming to London to seize the heavyweight championship of the world."