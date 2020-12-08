Anthony Joshua has issued a warning to Kubrat Pulev by insisting he is ‘ready for war’ after arriving in the fight bubble ahead of their clash on Saturday night.

Five days out from their world heavyweight title showdown, Joshua joined his Bulgarian opponent in the secure bubble in London on Tuesday as he prepared to be tested for coronavirus - one of the final hurdles before fight night.

Joshua and Pulev were initially due to meet in 2017 before the Bulgarian pulled out with an injury (PA)

Upon his arrival to the bubble, Joshua stopped to send just a short message to Pulev.

"My body is just a vessel that carries my brain so I train my brain more so than my body," he told Sky Sports News.

"I'm ready for war. I'm ready for a fight. The time will come when we go to war. I'm looking forward to that date.

"It's a privilege to be competing."

Pulev has entered the bubble ahead of fight night and already tested negative for coronavirus.

Joshua was also asked how he feels about fighting in front of just 1,000 British fans as oppose to the sold-out Wembley Stadium he performed for against Alexander Povetkin the last time he competed in the UK two years ago.

"I like it, it will be intimate. It's nice for the fans," he added.

"It is a special occasion to watch a heavyweight championship fight among 1,000 people when normally there would be tens of thousands of people."

Joshua v Pulev will be available for £24.95 on Sky Sport Box Office on Saturday night, with coverage of the undercard kicking off at 7pm.