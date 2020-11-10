Anthony Joshua has labelled undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor a ‘special’ fighter ahead of her title defence this weekend.

The 34-year-old Irish Olympic gold medallist, who is a two-weight world champion and has collected all the belts in the 135 pound division, will face mandatory challenger Miriam Guiterrez at Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

Taylor has held all four lightweight titles since June 2019 (PA Archive)

If she wins, Taylor will move to 17-0 as a professional as she continues to cement her legacy as one of the greats of the sport.

And Joshua, who also won Olympic gold at London 2012 just like Taylor, could not be more complementary about his fellow Matchroom Boxing stablemate.

"She's phenomenal", he told Sky Sports. "I can't even put it into words. She's special.

"Sometimes you get a few fighters that come along in this world and they're special, and they leave a mark.

"She'll definitely be one of those people that leave a mark on the boxing industry."

As well as all her incredible achievements inside the ropes, Taylor has also had a major impact outside the ring as one of the pioneers of ensuring women’s boxing became an Olympic discipline.

The London 2012 Games was the first time female fighters were able to box at the Olympics, with Taylor taking full advantage by winning gold.

She will headline a stacked card of fights in London this weekend, which contains three major women’s bouts.

Britain’s Terri Harper will defend her WBC super-featherweight title against Katharina Thanderz, while compariot Rachel Ball will challenge for the WBA bantamweight title against champion Jorgelina Guanini.