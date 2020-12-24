Anthony Joshua has confirmed he wants to fight Tyson Fury next as he looks to clinch the final belt needed to become undisputed champion.

Joshua defended his IBF, WBA and WBO world titles against Kubrat Pulev with a ninth round knockout earlier this month, as well as the IBO strap which is not widely recognised as one of the major four sanctioning bodies.

Meanwhile, Fury has held the WBC title since February when he stopped Deontay Wilder, the final piece of the jigsaw that Joshua needs to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

And while Fury accused Joshua of bottling talk of a fight between the two of them, AJ has now publicly quashed any fears he does not want the clash.

Fury has provoked Joshua numerous times on social media since his win over Pulev (Tyson Fury/Instagram)

"I basically said, 'If Tyson Fury is the man with the belts, Tyson Fury is the man I want. That basically says, 'I'll fight anyone who has that belt, there's no problem with the person’," he told Sky Sports.

"I just want to go for the undisputed championship. That's what I was trying to say that night.

"He took it how he wanted to take it. I've never turned away from a fight. I've never announced a fight and not showed up.

"I've fought six to seven champions, in my short career. Tyson Fury is another one of them.

"There's no reason as to why I see him any different to any other. If Tyson Fury is down, I'm ready, I'm keen.

"I've got four of the major belts, he's got one. I'll take that one from him."

Joshua went on to also reveal that he believes the fight will take place around June of next year due to the coronavirus pandemic potentially hampering plans for live events in early 2021.