WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has given the given go-ahead for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to face off in an undisputed heavyweight clash next year.

Fury, 32, won the WBC title after beating American Deontay Wilder via stoppage in emphatic fashion back in February.

Fury is the reigning WBC champion having defeated Deontay Wilder earlier this year (PA)

Meanwhile, Joshua regained his IBF, WBA and WBO belts by avenging his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr with a unanimous decision win in Saudi Arabia at the end of 2019.

The British pair then revealed earlier this year that they had reached a ‘financial agreement’ for two fights in 2021, providing they both remain undefeated.

And Sulaiman has now confirmed that Fury will not be permitted to fight against a WBC mandatory before he takes on Joshua.

Speaking about the WBC, Joshua said: "Fighting for the WBC title would be an honor. It's a prestigious belt, it's one that I'm keen on getting my hands on."

And Sulaiman responded to the two-time heavyweight champion by saying: "Dear champ , your message is humbling , We are proud of you. The WBC was the first organization to rank you, A proud former WBC International champion.

"We welcome you to fight for the ultimate unification for the undisputed heavyweight championship."

However, both men still have obstacles to overcome at the end of 2020 if they are to meet next year.

Fury is set to take on German Agit Kabayel on December 5 as he returns to the UK for the first time since August 2018.

And Joshua will fight seven days later as he defends his belts against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in London on December 12.