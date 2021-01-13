NFL legend Bill Belichick turns down Trump’s Presidential Medal of Freedom

By Dylan Terry
11:39am, Wed 13 Jan 2021
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has rejected President Donald Trump’s offer of a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Belichick is widely known as one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time and was a former ally of Trump. However, while he said he was flattered, he made the decision to decline the offer after a Trump-inspired mob invaded the US Capitol last week. The news comes after Trump’s Bedminster golf course was stripped as host of the 2022 PGA Championship.

