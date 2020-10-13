BBC Sports Personality of the Year to go ahead in December despite pandemic

England cricketer Ben Stokes won the award last year
By Dylan Terry
17:03pm, Tue 13 Oct 2020
This year’s Sports Personality of the Year awards will be held at Media City in Salford on December 20.

The event will go ahead despite many major sports tournaments being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Personality of the Year has been going for well over six decades - (Copyright PA)

Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympic Games and Euro 2020 were all postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak.

But a number of competitions such as the Premier League, the other three tennis majors, the Formula 1 season and many more have been able to go ahead in some capacity amidst the pandemic.

"As we know, it has been a strange and unprecedented year, but we have still been fortunate enough to see plenty of sporting highlights which we look forward to honouring on the night," the BBC's Director of Sport Barbara Slater said.

"The 67th BBC Sports Personality of the Year award promises to be another exciting and tough choice for audiences."

Andy Murray holds the record for the most Sports Personality of the Year awards with three (2013, 2015, 2016) and is also the only athlete to have won it two years in a row.

A woman has not scooped the main prize since 2006 when Zara Tindall won the prestigious award.

