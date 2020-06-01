British Basketball League 2019-20 season cancelled
The British Basketball League 2019-20 season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All matches were suspended in March due to the crisis, and now all the clubs in the league have unanimously agreed to cancel the rest of the season.
There will also be no winner as several teams were mathematically capable of sealing the title.
BBL chairman Sir Rodney Walker said: "Obviously this is not the way anyone wanted to see the season end and we worked hard to try to find an alternative solution.
“The 2019-20 season was one of the most exciting and competitive we’ve seen and shaping up to a very exciting finish, and we look forward to building on that as we move into the new 2020/21 season.
"But we looked at every option, including playing behind closed doors or restarting the season in the summer, in order that we could get to a League and Playoff winners, but with the continued uncertainty, we just ran out of time and options.
“The clubs were united that now was the right time to bring the current season to a close.”