World Athletics to launch new Road Running Championships in 2023
World Athletics have announced a new Road Running Championships event that will launch in 2023.
It will encompass the existing World Athletics Half Marathon Championships and is set to feature the world 5km championships as a new event.
World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon said: "Road running has become an increasingly significant part of our sport over the past 20 years and it deserves greater recognition within our World Athletics Series events.
"The growth in popularity of half marathons, including our own world championships, as well as community 5km events like Parkrun, indicates that there is a need for more high status road racing events. We also think this will be a commercially desirable concept for host cities, partners and broadcasters.
“With the establishment of the World Athletics Road Running Championships, the whole global community of recreational runners, which numbers in the millions, will be able to come together to celebrate their passion for putting foot to the road.”
The governing body also revealed that the Cross Country Championships will move to even years in 2024 to align with the Olympic Games.