World 100m champion Christian Coleman banned for two years for missed tests

By Sarah Rendell
18:05pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman has been banned from competition until May 2022 for breaches of anti-doping ‘whereabouts’ rules.

The United States sprinter, who won individual and relay gold at Doha 2019, is not accused of taking a banned substance but was found guilty of two missed tests and one ‘filing failure’ in 2019.

Three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period constitutes a rule violation, meaning Coleman was banned for two years. He has the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 30 days of receipt of the decision.

