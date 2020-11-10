Paralympic champion Arnold hopes to ‘inspire people’ on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Paralympic javelin champion Hollie Arnold is hoping she can ‘inspire people’ when she appears on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! later this month.
The 26 year-old Brit, who is the world record holder in the F46 javelin, has been confirmed as one of the contestants on the ITV show, which is due to begin on November 15.
In a statement, she said: "I hope by going on the programme, it inspires people.
"Yes I have a missing arm and I am in the Paralympics, but I want to show people nothing stops me and it shouldn't stop anyone else either."
The show will not take place in its usual jungle setting in Australia, but will instead be located at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to coronavirus restrictions.
Arnold will join presenter Vernon Kay, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, DJ Jordan North and author Giovanna Fletcher.
Also in the line-up is four-time Olympic long-distance champion Mo Farah, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, dancer AJ Pritchard, actor Shane Richie and actress Jessica Plummer.
I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will begin on November 15 at 9pm on ITV1.