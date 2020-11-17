Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto charged with having sex with minor

Kipruto could face as many as 20 years in prison if found guity
Kipruto could face as many as 20 years in prison if found guity (SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
16:26pm, Tue 17 Nov 2020
Olympic champion steeplechaser Conseslus Kipruto has appeared in court charged with ‘defilement’ of a 15-year-old girl.

The 25-year-old Kenyan pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday in the Great Rift Valley town of Kapsabet.

Kipruto has denied the charge against him

The charge, which is comparable to statutory rape, means Kipruto could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Kipruto, who was arrested on November 11, is accused of having sex with the girl on October 20 and 21.His case is expected to be heard in May 2021.

Kipruto won gold in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and then went on to win back-to-back world titles in 2017 and 2019.

It is now unclear whether he will compete at the Games in Tokyo next summer as his trial is expected to take place just a fortnight before the Olympics.

