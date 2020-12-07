Kibiwott Kandie smashes half marathon record as top FOUR all breaking 58-minute mark for first time in history
Kenyan runner Kibiwott Kandie has annihilated the half marathon world record with a stunning performance in Valencia.
The 24 year-old completed the distance 29 seconds faster than previous record holder and fellow countryman Geoffrey Kamworor, crossing the line in a time of 57 minutes and 32 seconds.
In doing so, Kandie became the first person in history to run a half marathon in under 58 minutes.
Remarkably, Jacob Kiplimo immediately achieved the same feat when he crossed the line just five seconds later.
And then he was followed shortly after by Rhonex Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso, who became the third and fourth athletes to run the 13.1 mile distance in sub-58.
Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba won the women’s race with a time of one hour, five minutes and 18 seconds from Sheila Chepkirui.
The sensational performances in the men’s race come after World Athletics amended its rules on Sunday to allow prototype shoes to be used again in races outside of Olympic Games or world championships.
Kandie was running in a shoe with a foam thickness of 39mm, with the current rules stipulating it cannot be thicker than 40mm.
His world record comes after Mo Farah and Sifan Hassan broke the men’s and women’s one-hour records earlier this year.
Letesenbet Gidey and Joshua Cheptegei also set new benchmarks in the 5,000 and 10,000 metre races.