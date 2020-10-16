Fitness company Gymshark has given British long jump athlete Daniel Bramble £8,875 - the amount outstanding on his crowdfunding target - to help him get to the Tokyo Olympics.

The company said they were inspired by a tweet he posted last week where he said he went from ‘road to Tokyo’ to being unfunded and having to become a delivery driver to make money.

Gymshark sent him a message on Twitter, saying: “We wanted to let you know that we saw your tweet and were super inspired by your story. We knew we had to help you achieve your dream in any way we could and thought we’d start by making a donation to your gofundme page, so you can quit delivering parcels and get back to delivering gold.

“We look forward to seeing you in Tokyo 2021.”

Bramble posted a screenshot of the message and evidence that they had sent him the remainder of his funding amount.

He wrote: “From one silly tweet about to cr***y summer, that I nearly didn’t send?! I’ve reached my Go Fund Me goal. Honestly don’t know what to say. I’m not a crier but boy.. thankful”

He started his crowdfunder in September 2019 and has said the funding will help him with:

Rent - probably my biggest expense moving from my parents house

Warm weather training (April) - medical costs, physio and soft tissue, training fee, training facility membership, food/nutrition, petrol (car maintenance), new kit and general cost of living.

Many stars have celebrated with Bramble.

Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford tweeted: “This is utterly fantastic! Well done to @Gymshark who are helping @Dbrambs_LJ on his hunt for a Tokyo podium.”

Track and field athlete Jade Johnson wrote: “[Hats] off to @Gymshark ...THIS right here is beautiful!”

And athlete Stephanie Douglas said: “Way to go @Gymshark - go get it Dan”