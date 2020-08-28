Anthony Joshua has issued a stern warning to heavyweight rival Tyson Fury by insisting he can’t wait to ‘break his head’.

The 30-year-old unified champion, who regained his belts with a unanimous decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr at the end of 2019, has reached a financial agreement with Fury for two fights next year.

Fury is still unbeaten as a professional, unlike Joshua - (Copyright PA Images)

And while AJ admits he does admire Fury with regards to how he lives his life, he also stressed just how much he wants to knock him out.

Speaking on Sky show A League Of Their Own, he said: "I have a lot of respect for the man, he's a good family man and a good fighter, but on the other hand, I want to break his head.

"First six rounds, I think, well I know I'm going to take him out then. I have had a shorter career, so I'm fresher.

"I've been in the deep end longer so I can handle the pressure and I believe I'm going to take him out.

"Fury drew the first and then rejigged his game plan and took Wilder out and schooled him really but I think I'm faster than Wilder anyway, call it what you want, I believe I'm better."

Joshua only has one defeat on his record since turning professional which came in stunning fashion against Ruiz in June 2019.

Meanwhile, Fury has not lost as a pro, with the only blemish being a draw against Deontay Wider in December 2018.

Just over a year later, the Gypsy King avenged that controversial decision by stopping Wilder in seven rounds to become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world.

But before the two can meet next year, Fury is expected to take on Wilder in a trilogy bout, while Joshua fulfills his mandatory duties against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev.