Anthony Joshua has questioned the lack of ‘challenging competition’ on Tyson Fury’s record as the pair continue to trade words ahead of a potential undisputed fight next year.

Joshua turned professional four years after Fury but the pair look set to collide in 2021 if they come through their respective obstacles at the end of the year in Kubrat Pulev and Deontay Wilder.

Joshua and Fury have agreed a deal 'in principle' for a huge undisputed heavyweight clash - (Copyright Twitter: @boxing365dotcom)

And while AJ recognises that the Gypsy King does have impressive wins against Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko, he also feels Fury has not progressed as quick as him.

"Remember, he was a heavyweight well before my time. He turned professional in 2008. That was the year I had my first amateur fight!," he told Sky Sports.

"I never thought I would catch up to Fury. He was never someone that was on my radar. So I've never known Tyson until I turned professional and started barking at the heels of these heavyweights who were docile.

"I started bringing some heat. Now they became relevant in my life. My relationship with Tyson is only because I progressed as quickly as I did, and he didn't progress as quickly.

"He's had two good wins - against Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko. Over a long period of time, a career that has spanned 12 years, I would have liked to have seen him in some more challenging competitions.

"But he knows what is right for him, and I know what is right for me. As a fighter he has done what he needs to do to be in the position he is in today, so good luck to him."

Joshua is set to face Pulev in December, regardless of whether a crowd is able to go or not.

Meanwhile, Fury is hoping his trilogy bout with Wilder takes place this year, although it seems unlikely it will go ahead if fans are unable to attend.