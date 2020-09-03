Anthony Joshua has hit back at heavyweight rival Tyson Fury after the WBC champion accused him of swerving the all-British clash.

Between the two, Joshua and Fury currently hold all four of the world heavyweight title belts and are widely considered the top two in the weight class.

Fury and Joshua have reached a financial agreement for two fights in 2021 - (Copyright PA)

Earlier this year it was revealed the pair had come to a financial agreement for two fights against one another in 2021.

And Joshua believes there is little in Fury’s arsenal that can trouble him when they meet in the ring.

"Let’s talk about him as a boxer. I don’t find him intimidating," he told Essential Sports when discussing Fury.

"And I haven’t seen him do anything in the ring where I think, ‘This guy is going to be a massive threat’.

"He’s talented, and he’s awkward, and that’s often enough to get you quite far in life.”

Joshua is due to face mandatory Kubrat Pulev in December while Fury fulfils his contractual obligation of a trilogy bout against Deontay Wilder.

But the Gypsy King recently came out to pose the suggestion that if Wilder does not take the third fight, Joshua should park the Pulev mandatory clash and take the undisputed bout instead.

Speaking at a BT Sport boxing show last weekend, he said: "If Wilder doesn't happen, let's do Joshua in December. Let's get it on. I'm ready to go now, I'd have fought him in that ring tonight.

"I’d still kick his a**, any time of the day. Hopefully they grow a pair and want to fight the Gypsy King.

"Grow a pair, come see the champ, and I'll sort you all out! I'm just waiting here patiently. No fights on the horizon, training like a lunatic, running up mountains, I've become a human racehorse."

Fury remains undefeated in his professional career, with the only defeat on Joshua’s record coming against Andy Ruiz Jr in June last year, a loss he avenged six months later.