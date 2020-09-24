Max Power faces late fitness test as Sunderland host Peterborough
Sunderland captain Max Power remains a major doubt for the visit of Peterborough.
The midfielder came off in the 2-0 win at Oxford with a tight hamstring and a late call will be made on his fitness.
Elliot Embleton has returned to training following a thigh injury which has sidelined him since pre-season but is short of match fitness.
George Dobson serves the second of his three-match ban and Morgan Feeney has suffered a serious hamstring injury which is likely to require surgery.
Posh could have Reece Brown available after he contracted coronavirus.
Siriki Dembele was also struck down with Covid-19 but returned for the win over Fleetwood last week after self-isolating.
Frazer Blake-Tracy is yet to feature this season due to a hamstring strain may return for the trip to the Stadium of Light.
Jade Jones has recovered from an ankle injury and was an unused substitute against Fleetwood.