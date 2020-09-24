Max Power faces late fitness test as Sunderland host Peterborough

Max Power is a doubt to face Peterborough
Max Power is a doubt to face Peterborough - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:47pm, Thu 24 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sunderland captain Max Power remains a major doubt for the visit of Peterborough.

The midfielder came off in the 2-0 win at Oxford with a tight hamstring and a late call will be made on his fitness.

Elliot Embleton has returned to training following a thigh injury which has sidelined him since pre-season but is short of match fitness.

George Dobson serves the second of his three-match ban and Morgan Feeney has suffered a serious hamstring injury which is likely to require surgery.

Posh could have Reece Brown available after he contracted coronavirus.

Siriki Dembele was also struck down with Covid-19 but returned for the win over Fleetwood last week after self-isolating.

Frazer Blake-Tracy is yet to feature this season due to a hamstring strain may return for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Jade Jones has recovered from an ankle injury and was an unused substitute against Fleetwood.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Sunderland

Preview

PA