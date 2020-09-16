Mauricio Pochettino understands why exit was glossed over in TV documentary

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he has only watched the opening 25 minutes of Tottenham’s All or Nothing documentary but understands why his exit was glossed over.

Pochettino was at the helm when the club granted Amazon’s cameras access to the goings on inside the club, though he was not overly keen on it.

He was sacked a little over a month after they started filming and barely features in the documentary as his exit comes less than halfway through the opening episode of nine.

[xdelx]

The circumstances of his dismissal are barely featured, Jose Mourinho quickly becomes the leading man and Pochettino is soon forgotten about.

Pochettino said on the Between the Lines Podcast: “Me and Jesus (Perez), we only watched the first 25 minutes, until we left the club.

“We watched, and to be honest, it was correct. No more or no less. It was like, ‘OK, we need to put that Jesus, Toni (Jiminez), Miguel (D’Agostino), Sebastiano (Pochettino) and Mauricio were there, but it’s nothing to do with the documentary.

“Being honest, I think we feel responsible because it was very difficult to say yes to open the door to Amazon, who came to Tottenham at a very difficult moment for us.

“And, of course, I feel sorry for Jesus, because he spent time from 7am trying to help the Amazon people to make that all work with the players, with the staff, with everything.

TODO: define component type factbox

“But I understand, because it’s a documentary that’s trying to put the club in a good place. The club is not going to open the door to Amazon to create a problem after the documentary.

” I think, it’s difficult to be natural. But I hope they will achieve what they wanted doing this, you know, I think it’s important to show the facilities of the club, the new stadium, the new training ground that we were so involved in helping Daniel to design.

“I still love the fans, I still love the club, and of course, I have a different appreciation for Daniel and the people that work there and the players.

“Jose is a very good friend, I wish them all the best and that they can achieve some titles that Daniel can enjoy, and, of course, reflects all the effort that we were doing in the past to create the fantastic club that it is today.”

Pochettino has not worked since his Spurs exit last November, but has been linked with several clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and even Newcastle when their takeover was on course.

Me and Jesus (Perez), we only watched the first 25 minutes, until we left the club.

The Argentinian has no clear picture of where he wants to go and says it will depend on the project.

“We are now in a new world, not only in life but in modern football, and now is a moment to wait, to be relaxed, to be calm, but at the same time, to be ready,” he said.

“We are still working and trying to be better and to be ready for the next step for us. I cannot say what we need, it’s all about who is going to call us and it’s not going to depend on whether it’s a club at the top, or in the middle, or down (at the bottom).

“I think it’s going to be that we find some challenge and some connection, of course, with the pressure, but with the people who are going to call.

“For us it has become unbelievably important to win, because we are in football to try to win, but at the same time to create some connection and to try to enjoy our job.”