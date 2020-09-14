Matty Dolan a doubt for Newport’s Carabao Cup clash with Cambridge

14:41pm, Mon 14 Sep 2020
Newport could be without Matty Dolan for the visit of Cambridge in the Carabao Cup.

Defender Dolan was forced off injured at half-time during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe.

Summer signing David Longe-King is still sidelined by a groin injury suffered in training.

Veteran forward Kevin Ellison is building up his fitness after joining the Exiles last week.

Cambridge will check on the fitness of Liam O’Neil.

The midfielder left the field just half an hour into Saturday’s 3-0 win over Carlisle.

Adam May, passed fit after a head injury, replaced O’Neil and could be handed a full debut.

Defender Harry Darling remains a doubt with a knock.

