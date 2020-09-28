Matron victor Champers Elysees added to Sun Chariot field

Johnny Murtagh’s Champers Elysees and the Henri-Alex Pantall-trained Half Light have been supplemented for Saturday’s Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

Murtagh’s filly provided the former Irish champion jockey with his first Group One win on Irish Champions Weekend when a ready winner of the Matron Stakes and she will maintain her partnership with Colin Keane.

Following her breakthrough top-level win, Champers Elysees has been bought by Teruya Yoshida, a major player in the Japanese bloodstock industry who saw his colours carried to victory in this race by Sahpresa in 2011.

“We’ve been happy with her since the Matron and this looks the next logical step,” said Murtagh.

“We supplemented this morning. It’s going to be tough race – it’s a Group One they are always hard to win – but we’ve been happy with our filly since the Matron.

“Colin Keane is going to ride her again and we’re looking forward to it.

“For Mr Yoshida to be involved in the yard is a big thing. He runs a huge operation and only buys the best. For her to be good enough for him is great, and it’s also great he’s going to leave her in training with us next year.

“The stable is going from strength to strength and we need those high-profile owners in our yard to elevate us to the next level.”

Half Light, owned by Godolphin, was beaten narrowly by Mark Johnston’s Dark Vision in a Group Two in Germany last time out.

Last year’s winner Billesdon Brook is also one of 17 fillies left in the contest.

She is one of two for Richard Hannon, who could also run Cloak Of Spirits, who got back to winning ways last week having earlier in the season finished placed in the 1000 Guineas.

Billesdon Brook won the Sun Chariot last year - (Copyright PA Archive)

John Gosden has left in Terebellum and Nazeef, while Sir Michael Stoute’s Veracious is set for her third appearance in the race.

Roger Varian’s Daahyeh, last seen finishing second at the Breeders’ Cup, is another notable entry, but Hugo Palmer took out Powerful Breeze, another filly who has not run this season.

Jessica Harrington could run Albigna while Aidan O’Brien’s Peaceful, winner of the Irish 1,000 Guineas, is sure to be among the favourites although she has a length and a quarter to find with Champers Elysees from the Matron.