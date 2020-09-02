Matija Sarkic signs for Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury have signed goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on a season-long loan from Wolves.
The Montenegro international only signed for Wolves in July after five years on the books of Aston Villa but Wolves were keen for the 23-year-old to have another spell on loan to aid his development.
Last season he made 18 appearances during a loan spell with Livingston and made his international debut in the 2-0 win over Belarus in November.
Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts told the club’s official website: “He’s a very good, young keeper who did really well last year at Livingston.
“We’re delighted to have him here at the club. He’s a really good prospect, Brian Jensen and myself are really looking forward to working with him and he’s a great addition to the team.”