Marvel Ekpiteta leaves Newport for Macclesfield
Defender Marvel Ekpiteta has left Newport to join Macclesfield after his loan move to Ebbsfleet was cut short.
The 25-year-old only rejoined National League South Fleet, where he also played on loan last season, on August 28 and was due to spend the first half of the season with them.
However, they announced on Tuesday that the deal had been “mutually terminated in order that his parent club could facilitate a permanent transfer to a Vanarama National League club”.
Newport then announced in a one-line statement on their website that his contract had been terminated by mutual consent, before Macclesfield announced his signing on a one-year contract.
The Silkmen’s statement read: “Macclesfield Town have secured the signing of commanding 25-year-old central defender Marvel Ekpiteta on a deal spanning until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
“We would like to extend a warm welcome to Marvel as he joins us here at Macclesfield Town, as well as wishing him every success during his time at the club.”