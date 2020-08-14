Martin Taylor leaves Burton by mutual consent
12:09pm, Fri 14 Aug 2020
Goalkeeper coach Martin Taylor has left Burton by mutual consent.
Taylor joined the Brewers as a player in 2004 before becoming part of Nigel Clough’s coaching staff at Eton Park.
He returned for a second spell at Burton in 2015, again under the management of Clough whom he had also worked for at Derby and Sheffield United.
“I’d like to thank everyone that helped me to have 10 amazing years at Burton Albion. I’m hoping that I can get back working in football as soon as possible,” Taylor told the club’s official website.
Taylor turned professional as a player with Derby in 1986, making almost 100 appearances for the club. He also represented Carlisle, Scunthorpe, Crewe, Wycombe, Barnsley and Telford.