Martin Boyle keen to repay Hibernian faith after agreeing new deal

Martin Boyle is keen to repay Hibernian for their faith after signing a contract extension.

The Australia winger would no doubt have had options had he let his contract run down at the end of the season, but he this week committed to Hibs until 2023.

The 27-year-old has been at Easter Road since January 2015, when then top-flight Dundee initially let him go on loan to the Championship, but his career has consistently progressed since – apart from a long spell out with a knee injury last year.

When asked what persuaded him to sign on, the former Montrose player said: “The negotiations went smoothly, young family, happy, settled, playing football, enjoying it – what more can you ask for?

“I’m happy with the club and how they have treated me over the years, so I am just giving a little bit back.

“I have had a few injuries and come back stronger. I have missed a big chunk of football and I’m playing regularly every week.

“The feelings I have for the club, the way they have treated me over the years, they have shown faith in me through the injuries, and obviously being out of contract when I was injured and giving me the contract.

“We have made a fantastic start and hopefully we can continue to progress. I am here for the long haul and I’m happy.”

Boyle followed wife Rachael in signing a new contract – she agreed an extension with Hibernian’s women’s team 24 hours earlier.

“There was no point in us lifting our life into the unknown when we are settled here,” he said.

When asked if there were other clubs interested, Boyle said: “Not that I am aware of. It kind of went on a bit longer than I expected, but I think I can start to enjoy my football again and not worry about it.”

Hibs head coach Jack Ross had felt the club’s chances of sealing the new deal were only 50-50 before talks began.

“I’m sure he will have spoken about how much he is enjoying his football and there are always factors off the field to consider. He weighed them up as well,” said Ross, whose team aim to continue their unbeaten start to the Scottish Premiership campaign at home to Aberdeen on Sunday.

“I think he is ambitious though and it was a lot for him to consider.

“If he wasn’t at a good club and one he felt could help him fulfil his ambitions both at club level and international level then I don’t think he would have committed to the deal.

“Hopefully that’s testament to how much he feels we are heading in the right direction and him being here will hopefully enable us to continue to do that.”