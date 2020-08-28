Marlon Fossey moves to Shrewsbury on season-long loan

18:55pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Shrewsbury have signed Fulham full-back Marlon Fossey on a season-long loan deal.

Los Angeles-born Fossey, 21, has been capped by the United States at Under-20 level.

“Marlon is a young player with huge potential,” Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts told the club website.

“He’s someone who I’ve been chasing for 18 months now so I’m delighted to get him through the door.

“He’s really athletic, he can get up and down the line really well. He has a real desire to improve and be as good as he can be.”

