Mark Warburton sees late justice in Macauley Bonne’s debut equaliser for QPR

QPR boss Mark Warburton believed his side were good value for at least a point after they drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday.

A stoppage-time equaliser from substitute Macauley Bonne, on his debut, cancelled out Yoann Barbet’s earlier own goal to earn a 1-1 draw from the Sky Bet Championship contest at Hillsborough.

QPR had the best chance of the first half as Geoff Cameron met Ilias Chair’s corner, only for the ball to bounce off the post before being smothered by Cameron Dawson in the Sheffield Wednesday goal.

Owls debutant Callum Paterson nearly got off the mark for his new club when he found himself with an opening – but his powerful effort was deflected out for a corner.

Josh Windass came close for the Owls in the closing stages of the first half when he was one on one with QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng but, before he could convert, Barbet made a vital block.

The Owls took the lead in the 54th minute when Barbet tapped the ball into his own goal after an Adam Reach cross.

The Owls almost doubled their lead through Massimo Luongo, whose shot rattled the bar.

QPR clutched their equaliser in the sixth minute of added time when Bonne latched onto Barbet’s delivery and headed the ball past Dawson.

Warburton said: “I thought we were a big problem in the first half. We were organised, we had a good shape, we were threatening, and the set pieces worked really well and we unluckily hit the post. We looked a good team.

“We felt we wouldn’t give them anything loose with the good shape. That one goal they got behind us once and gave them something to hang onto and we got behind them six or seven times, but we never stopped playing.

“We could have played better, but I thought we thoroughly deserved the equaliser and one point at least is what we should have had out of that game.

“We had a good reaction, a really good reaction. A big performance. Rob Dickie at centre-half was excellent but all over the park we had players that stood out. I thought we looked a very good side, so I’m pleased with that.”

Wednesday boss Garry Monk said: “I couldn’t have asked for anything more from the lads today.

“We didn’t get to grips with their shape in the first half, but we corrected that in the second half.

“I thought they gave absolutely everything and considering all the disruption we had prior to the game then during the game with what we had to do, finishing the game with 10 men.

“I think the goal came from exactly where we would have had the player that had to come off.

“It’s always bitter and a hard pill to swallow when you concede when it is right at the end of the game, the last kick of the game, but in terms of the other side I just can’t complain. Every point is vital.

“The lads gave me everything today and I thought that was a really unfortunate goal to concede right at the end, but in terms of effort with what they’ve had to face I thought they were excellent.

“I couldn’t have asked for any more today with the effort and the attitude and commitment.”