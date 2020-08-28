Mark Robins delighted to tempt Tyler Walker to Coventry

Tyler Walker
Tyler Walker - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:18pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
Coventry have signed prolific striker Tyler Walker from Nottingham Forest on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old scored 26 goals for League Two Mansfield in 2018-19 and 16 for League One Lincoln last season during loan spells from the City Ground and has now made a permanent move for an undisclosed fee.

Manager Mark Robins told the Sky Blues’ official website: “We’re delighted to announce the signing of Tyler.

“He is a terrific talent, who we have been interested in for the last couple of years.

“As his goalscoring record shows, he’s a striker with great ability who really tests and stretches defences and is a fantastic signing.”

