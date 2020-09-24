Mark McGuinness could make his debut for Paul Lambert’s Ipswich
Mark McGuinness could make his Ipswich debut in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One home clash with Rochdale after the defender joined on a season-long loan from Arsenal.
Boss Paul Lambert has been hopeful of midfielder Alan Judge being available to return to action – the Republic of Ireland international missed the 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers last weekend with a hamstring problem.
It remains to be seen if there will be any involvement for striker Kayden Jackson or midfielder Corrie Ndaba, who have been recovering from a groin issue and dead leg respectively.
Luke Woolfenden (groin) and Cole Skuse (knee) are not expected to feature, Aaron Drinan (thigh) has been ruled out for two months and Kane Vincent-Young (Achilles) is also sidelined.
There may be a Rochdale bow for Jake Beesley following his arrival at the Crown Oil Arena this week.
The forward completed a switch from Solihull Moors on Thursday on a three-year deal.
Stephen Humphrys looks set to miss out after suffering damage to his knee during the 0-0 draw with Portsmouth last weekend.
Dale have also been assessing injuries sustained by defenders Eoghan O’Connell and Yeboah Amankwah.