Mark Marshall and Sam Hoskins on target as Northampton edge Shrewsbury
Northampton secured their first Sky Bet League One win of the season following promotion with a narrow 2-1 victory at Shrewsbury.
Goals from Mark Marshall and Sam Hoskins for the Cobblers came either side of a Shaun Whalley equaliser in a match that was one of seven EFL fixtures selected to stage a pilot event for up to 1,000 fans.
Northampton took the lead in the 12th minute as Joseph Mills delivered a low cross from the left which was confidently drilled first time high into the net by Marshall from inside the penalty area.
Shrewsbury responded positively and Rekeil Pyke was denied by goalkeeper Steve Arnold as they went in search of an equaliser.
Arnold, facing his former club, then saved a long-range effort from Scott Golbourne.
Shrewsbury pulled level seven minutes into the second half when Whalley – set up by Cummings – finished coolly to the bottom corner of the net.
But Northampton struck what proved to be the winner in the 65th minute as Hoskins reacted well to score after Shrewsbury goalkeeper Matija Sarkic miskicked as he tried to clear a ball forward from Matt Warburton.