Mark Ellis extends Tranmere stay

Tranmere Rovers v Chichester City – FA Cup – Second Round – Prenton Park
Tranmere Rovers v Chichester City – FA Cup – Second Round – Prenton Park - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
11:51am, Wed 19 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Tranmere defender Mark Ellis has signed a new one-year deal at the Sky Bet League Two club.

The 31-year-old made just three appearances for Rovers last season but scored two goals.

Boss Mike Jackson told Tranmere’s website: “We all know of Mark’s qualities. He did very well at the back end of last season and he offers great competition for places.

“As a centre-back it is important you make an impact in both 18-yard boxes and Mark does that.

“Mark was part of the squad which was hurt from what happened last season, so he is determined to get back playing and help the club.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Tranmere

PA