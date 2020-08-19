Mark Ellis extends Tranmere stay
11:51am, Wed 19 Aug 2020
Tranmere defender Mark Ellis has signed a new one-year deal at the Sky Bet League Two club.
The 31-year-old made just three appearances for Rovers last season but scored two goals.
Boss Mike Jackson told Tranmere’s website: “We all know of Mark’s qualities. He did very well at the back end of last season and he offers great competition for places.
“As a centre-back it is important you make an impact in both 18-yard boxes and Mark does that.
“Mark was part of the squad which was hurt from what happened last season, so he is determined to get back playing and help the club.”