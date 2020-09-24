Mark Duffy pushing to start for Fleetwood after fine midweek display
Fleetwood are selecting from strength as boss Joey Barton is pleased with the club’s injury profile ahead of their return to Sky Bet League One action against AFC Wimbledon.
Barton must decide whether to give midfielder Mark Duffy a start after he impressed off the bench in the 5-2 home defeat by Everton in the Carabao Cup.
Duffy was on target after coming on as a half-time replacement for Sam Stubbs.
“It was a great learning lesson against Everton and all of the young lads acquitted themselves really well at times. We’ll definitely be better for the experience,” Barton said.
Wimbledon are continuing to monitor the fitness of striker Ollie Palmer and midfielder Jack Rudoni.
Palmer has not played since February 15 because of a long-term groin injury that prevented him from taking part in pre-season.
Boss Glyn Hodges has said he is wary of rushing him back until he is fully fit to play.
A cautious approach is also being adopted for Rudoni, who suffered concussion at the start of pre-season.