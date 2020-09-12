Mark Cullen brace guides Port Vale to comfortable victory

Arsenal v Blackpool – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal v Blackpool – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Emirates Stadium - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:10pm, Sat 12 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Port Vale’s impressive opening-day record continued after two goals from Mark Cullen sealed a 2-0 Sky Bet League Two victory over Crawley.

Vale have not lost their first match of the season since 2004 and Cullen made sure that sequence was maintained to secure a deserved win for John Askey’s side, who are now unbeaten in nine games stretching back to last season.

Cullen had already seen a 19th-minute header parried by Glenn Morris when he broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time.

The goal owed much to an electric run down the left by Devante Rodney who burst beyond two defenders before finding Cullen, who beat Morris with a left-foot shot.

Crawley had their moments with Tyler Frost forcing two good saves from Scott Brown early in the second half before Vale doubled their lead in the 66th minute.

Crawley defender Tony Craig had just seen his header cleared off the line by David Fitzpatrick before Vale broke and Tom Conlon curled a shot over Morris which came back off the post to Cullen who guided the ball into an empty net.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Port Vale

PA