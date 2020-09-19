Mark Bonner pleased with ‘ruthless’ Cambridge

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner was delighted with his side’s “ruthless” 5-0 win at Morecambe.

The resurgent U’s made it two league wins from two this season and also kept a second successive clean sheet to move top of the table.

Bonner said: “We can take confidence from the win and there was a ruthless edge to us that I really liked.

“We were looking for a follow-up to last week’s win over Carlisle and we did just that.

“We produced a lot of chances and the goals we scored were excellent. I loved the way that we kept going when we had the momentum and to score three goals in quick succession like we did was excellent.

“At the same time we picked up another clean sheet and that was fantastic too. We signed players that we knew were good characters in the summer and there is a real desire and mentality in the side that we want to keep.

“We’ve had a good start but we have some really tough games coming up and we need to make sure we stay consistent. We are delighted with the start we’ve had but we need to keep it that way.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams admitted his side were well below-par.

The Shrimps had made a promising start to the campaign but after Wes Hoolahan gave the U’s a lead on the half-hour his side crumbled and made things far too easy for the visitors.

Adams said: “We started the game well and had a couple of chances but didn’t take them and when they scored the first it changed the game all together.

“I think they had an easy afternoon and it just wasn’t like us. At half-time I changed things but it still didn’t work for us and defensively as a team we didn’t do well. We didn’t win our man-to-man battles and made it too easy for them.

“We didn’t see this coming.

“Cambridge are not the best side we’ve played this season but they took their opportunities. All the lads have held their hands up and I’ve spoken to the players and told them how I think we can improve.”

Cambridge doubled their lead when former Shrimps striker Paul Mullin curled a superb effort from the edge of the box against the crossbar only for the ball to hit Morecambe goalkeeper Jake Turner and rebound into the net.

The U’s then added a third in the 37th minute with another long-range strike when Adam May was given too much time and space to drill a low shot past Turner.

The goals continued in the second half with Mullin making it 4-0 10 minutes after the restart with a close-range tap-in after Joe Ironside’s header came back off the crossbar and the same player made it five with a smart finish after being played in by Luke Hannant after 65 minutes.