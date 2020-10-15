Marcus Rashford launches food poverty petition – Thursday’s sporting social

Marcus Rashford File Photo
Marcus Rashford File Photo - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:31pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 15.

Football

Marcus Rashford launched a petition urging the Government to act now to end child food poverty, which attracted more than 100,000 signatures in a day.

Remember when Jamie Vardy mocked Kasper Schmeichel Inbetweeners-style in the tunnel? The Denmark goalkeeper hit back after their Wembley win.

Reece James had his say on his eventful full England debut.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a successful week.

Talking tactics with Gary Neville.

A proud moment for Romelu Lukaku.

And also for John McGinn.

Happy birthday Andy Cole!

And Mesut Ozil.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl needed some help.

UFC

Conor McGregor set for a return against Dustin Poirier on January 23?

Cricket

Don’t approach Jofra Archer until after midday.

Ryan Sidebottom had a shocker!

Bumble at his best.

Tennis

A classic.

Jordanne Whiley fell in love with her new puppy.

Boxing

Happy birthday AJ!

TODO: define component type factbox

Fright Night is fast approaching.

Ricky Hatton threw it back to one of his title defences.

TODO: define component type factbox

Awkward!

Basketball

LeBron remembers Kobe.

TODO: define component type factbox

Golf

Whoops!

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA