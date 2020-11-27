Marcus Rashford carries on campaigning – Friday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 27.
Football
Marcus Rashford MBE teased us…
… before revealing he had teamed up with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson for a charity drive.
United States and Tottenham star Alex Morgan voiced her support for Black Lives Matter.
Rio Ferdinand was going in one direction – back in time to 2011.
Antoine Griezmann enjoyed himself on Barcelona training duty.
England captain Harry Kane must be one of the few people keen to face up to Ben Stokes in the nets.
Cricket
Stokes himself was ready for action on the day of England’s first Twenty20 against South Africa.
As was Jos Buttler.
Chris Gayle was in Fri-yay mode.
Golf
Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal almost made a hole-in-one on a par four at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
Justin Rose welcomed news of a closer collaboration between the European and PGA Tours.
Sergio Garcia was enjoying some family time.
Boxing
Daniel Dubois was feeling strong before his Saturday night bout against Joe Joyce.
Joyce promised to leave no stone unturned in the fight.
Mixed martial arts
From one notorious tough guy to another, Conor McGregor hailed Bruce Lee on what would have been his 80th birthday.