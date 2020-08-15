Marcus McGuane joins Oxford on loan
Oxford have signed midfielder Marcus McGuane on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.
Having started his career with Arsenal, the 21-year-old then joined Barcelona and became the first English player to play for the LaLiga giants’ first team since Gary Lineker.
McGuane, who signed for Forest in January, told Oxford’s official website: “I’m buzzing to be with such a great club. I have been made to feel very welcome and can’t wait to get started.
“The aim is to get regular games and push on from there. Training has been hard so far but I’ve really enjoyed it and you can see there are some really good players here.
“The gaffer has been brilliant and I know what is expected when you pull on the yellow shirt so I am determined to make the most of this opportunity.”
Oxford boss Karl Robinson added: “He can be just about anything he wants to be.
“He is still very young but what a journey to have been on even at his age. He can play a defensive role or as more of an attacking midfielder and we can’t wait to work with him.”