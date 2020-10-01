Marcus Maddison makes Charlton move
17:35pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
Lee Bowyer was delighted to finally get his man after Marcus Maddison signed an initial one-year deal at Charlton.
The attacking midfielder, 27, was a free agent after his contract at Peterborough expired this summer.
The Addicks, who hold an option for a further 12 months, had been interested in Maddison in January but a deal failed to materialise.
Bowyer said: “Obviously the embargo was in place. We’ve finally got our man and got it over the line.
“He brings goals. His stats over the last few years are excellent, he regularly gets to double figures in goals and gets a lot of assists, so he brings about 25 goals to a team in a season.
“He’s an experienced player that knows this league inside out.”