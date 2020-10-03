Marcus Harness hat-trick leads Portsmouth to victory
A hat-trick from former Burton midfielder Marcus Harness saw Portsmouth to their first league win of the campaign in a 4-2 victory at the Pirelli Stadium.
Harness fired the visitors ahead with less than ninety seconds on the clock after good work from Michael Jacobs inside the box.
Albion then turned the game around through Lucas Akins’ 14th-minute equaliser and an own goal from another former Brewer Tom Naylor.
Harness then took centre stage. The 24-year-old should have had Pompey level on the stroke of half time, failing to connect with a loose ball after Ben Garratt spilled a hopeful ball by Ryan Williams, but he made no mistake with a backheel to equalise a minute into the second half.
Portsmouth regained the lead on the hour when Jack Watmough poked home from close range after a corner was not cleared before Harness turned sharply inside the box to complete his treble with a clever chip into the far corner of the net.