Marc Guehi returns to Swansea on loan
18:35pm, Wed 26 Aug 2020
Swansea have signed defender Marc Guehi on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
The 20-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with the Swans during the second half of last season, making 14 appearances.
“I’m very happy. I never really left!” Guehi told Swansea’s website.
“I really enjoyed my time at Swansea last season, so it made sense to extend my time here.
“I want to get an opportunity to play and keep learning and progressing. The most important thing, though, is that we are winning.”
Guehi, who was a member of England’s Under-17 World Cup-winning side, is the Swans’ fourth summer signing, joining Korey Smith, Freddie Woodman and Morgan Gibbs-White.