Marc Goldstein sidelined following schooling fall
11:21am, Fri 18 Sep 2020
Jockey Marc Goldstein is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a schooling fall.
Goldstein was at the yard of his principal employer Sheena West when the accident happened on Thursday.
His injuries are in his lower back, with an operation scheduled for early next week.
“Unfortunately he’s got a problem with his sacroiliac (area) and has two unstable pelvic fractures – I think they are going to operate on Tuesday,” said West.
“He was in at mine and it was a schooling fall. They are talking about six months, whether it will be that long, at this stage we don’t know.
“We’ve had Josh Moore and Niall Houlihan in this morning doing some schooling and they are going to help out which is nice – things have to go on, don’t they.”