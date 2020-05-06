A tennis resort in the coastal city of Marbella has apologised after Novak Djokovic broke lockdown regulations by playing there.

The World No 1 posted a video of himself on social media rallying with another man at the Puente Romano resort despite the coronavirus lockdown.

The 32 year-old Serb has reportedly been staying in Marbella during the pandemic.

According to the statement by the Puente Romano resort, the Spanish authorities had initially said professional athletes were allowed to restart training on May 4.

But subsequently it was confirmed that tennis clubs should not be open until May 11, as lockdown regulations are eased.

The statement said: "We are sorry that our interpretation of the regulation could have been erroneous.

