Mansfield squad given coronavirus all-clear ahead of Exeter clash
Mansfield host Exeter for their Sky Bet League Two match having reported a complete set of negative Covid-19 tests from first team players and staff.
The tests were conducted after previous opponents Leyton Orient confirmed a number of positive results from their squad, which saw the Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham called off.
Manager Graham Coughlan must decide whether to freshen up the team having named an unchanged side for the 2-2 draw against the O’s last weekend.
Defender Joe Riley continues his recovery from an ACL injury.
Exeter will head north with no fresh injury concerns.
The planned midweek friendly against Bristol Rovers had been called off following a positive Covid-19 test in the opposition camp.
Midfielder Nicky Law continues to manage a calf issue, having come off the bench as a late substitute in last weekend’s home defeat by Port Vale.
Right-back Jake Caprice is another stepping up his fitness work, along with fellow defenders Tom Parkes and Alex Hartridge.