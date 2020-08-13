Mansfield snare Corey O’Keeffe

Thu 13 Aug 2020
Mansfield have signed versatile defender Corey O’Keeffe on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who was released by Birmingham at the end of the season, impressed during a loan spell at Macclesfield last season.

O’Keeffe has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at Under-17 to 19 levels and Stags boss Graham Coughlan feels he has “a bright future ahead of him”.

“He has a wise head on young shoulders and offers us great energy, enthusiasm and can cover a number of positions,” Coughlan added on the club’s website.

