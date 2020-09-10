Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan has fully-fit squad for Tranmere opener
Mansfield have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League Two opener against Tranmere.
Boss Graham Coughlan confirmed he has a fully-fit side to pick from on Saturday.
James Perch, Jordan Bowery, Ollie Clarke and Aaron O’Driscoll could make their league debuts after joining in the summer.
The Stags finished 21st last season after it was ended early by the coronavirus pandemic.
James Vaughan has proved his fitness for Tranmere after a goalscoring debut.
The former Everton striker scored against Harrogate last week having been a pre-game doubt.
Mike Jackson, appointed in July following Micky Mellon’s departure to take charge of Dundee United, takes charge of his first league game.
Rovers lost to Harrogate on penalties in the Carabao Cup first round last week.