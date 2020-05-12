As Manchester United's Paul Pogba is linked with a move back to Juventus, check out his best assists for the Serie A side
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is being linked with a move back to Juventus, four years after leaving the Serie A giants.
According to The Sun, the Premier League side have been offered Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey in a part exchange deal for the Frenchman.
The World Cup winner left Old Trafford for Italy in 2012 and enjoyed an impressive spell with ‘The Old Lady’.
Over four seasons Pogba scored 34 goals and provided 40 assists in 178 games for Juventus.
But since moving back to Man United in 2016, he has struggled to find consistency in the Red Devils side and has recently been criticised for his dedication to the club, making just eight appearances so far in the 2019-20 campaign.
It remains to be seen whether Pogba will stick around in the Premier League or if the lure of his best days in Italy could mean he moves back to the Serie A champions.