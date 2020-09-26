Manchester United survive thriller and Everton make it three from three

Manchester United snatched a remarkable 3-2 win at Brighton with a penalty from Bruno Fernandes deep into stoppage time to settle an incident-packed encounter.

The Seagulls hit the woodwork three times – twice from Leandro Trossard – inside the opening half an hour, before United forward Mason Greenwood had a goal ruled out for offside.

On 40 minutes, Neal Maupay gave the home side the lead from the penalty spot after Fernandes had fouled Tariq Lamptey.

United, though, were level just 194 seconds later when Brighton captain Lewis Dunk knocked the ball into his own net following a free-kick.

Brighton thought they had been given another spot-kick early in the second half when Paul Pogba appeared to trip Aaron Connolly – but referee Chris Kavanagh reversed his decision after watching the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Marcus Rashford then saw a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The England striker, though, was soon on the scoresheet when he then collected the ball on the left, powered into the penalty are and danced around the Brighton defenders to fire United in front on 55 minutes.

Brighton were denied twice more by efforts hitting the woodwork before Solly March finally nodded in an equaliser during the fifth minute of added time.

There was, however, more late drama to come after Harry Maguire headed against the outstretched arm of Maupay.

Payers from both teams surrounded match official Kavanagh, who had initially blown for full-time only for VAR to indicate a penalty.

Portugal international Fernandes kept his cool to lash the spot-kick into the top-right corner and hand United a first Premier League win of the new campaign.

Everton won 2-1 at Crystal Palace to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League campaign and move top of the table.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men – who followed up their win over Tottenham by thrashing West Brom 5-2 – opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

A slide-rule pass from Colombian James Rodriguez put Seamus Coleman into the right of the Palace penalty area and his cut-back was knocked in by Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the striker’s fifth goal of the new campaign.

A towering header from Cheikhou Kouyate had levelled things up at Selhurst Park - (Copyright PA Wire)

Palace – who won at Manchester United last weekend – equalised in the 26th minute when makeshift centre-half Cheikou Kouyate headed home an Andros Townsend corner.

VAR again made a crucial intervention four minutes before the break.

Joel Ward – having earlier seen one handball claim go in his favour – was adjudged to have blocked Lucas Digne’s header with an arm after referee Kevin Friend took another look on the pitchside monitor.

Richarlison fired in from the penalty spot to send the Toffees into half-time with a 2-1 lead.

Palace had a penalty appeal themselves during the 71st minute when Wilfried Zaha’s shot hit Calvert-Lewin, but was turned down on review.

Everton took the sting out of the match over closing stages as they completed another well-organised display to end Palace’s unbeaten start.