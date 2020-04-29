Manchester United have confirmed they will be installing 1500 ‘safe standing’ seats for when fans return to Old Trafford.

The ‘Theatre of Dreams' has not seen a match since United beat rivals Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday, March 8.

Managing director Richard Arnold has revealed that thanks to Trafford Council granting permission, there will be a section of seats with railings for fans to lean on while standing.

Speaking about the decision, he said: "It should be stated up front that our overwhelming priority is to keep our people safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It may seem strange to talk about stadium plans at this time, but football and our fans will return when it is safe, and our preparations for that must continue in the background.

“This announcement is the latest step in what has been a long journey with our fans. We have listened to their feedback, in particular, the representations made by MUST, and worked with Trafford Council to develop and approve this proposal.

“Our belief is that the introduction of barrier seats will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where – as with other clubs – we have seen examples of persistent standing. It also allows us to future-proof the stadium in the event of any changes to the current all-seater stadium policy. If the trial is successful, we may consider further implementation of barrier seating in other parts of the stadium."

Related videos

Tottenham's new home ground and Wolves' Molineux Stadium already have the ‘safe seats' that enable fans to securely watch the action while standing up.

It has not yet been decided when English football will return following the coronavirus pandemic.