Manchester United defender Maguire sets up scheme to help elderly receive food during coronavirus crisis

Maguire has been praised for his generosity during the coronavirus crisis (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
10:28am, Fri 17 Apr 2020
Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has set up a food delivery service for elderly people in his home town of Mosborough.

The 27 year-old has been the driving force behind the initiative which will ensure vulnerable members of the community receive their groceries during the coronavirus crisis.

The boxes of essentials come with a signed picture of the international centre-back, with a message that says 'stay safe'.

One appreciative local tweeted Maguire saying: "@HarryMaguire93 Thank you so much for your very kind gesture to the older generation of Mosborough. My mum was very appreciative."

Maguire replied: "My pleasure #StaySafe."

Like all other Premier League players, Maguire is currently waiting to see if and when the season will resume.

Premier League clubs will meet today to decide whether a June 30 deadline for the final day of the campaign is worth putting in place to ensure the season does not run well into the summer.