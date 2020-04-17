Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has set up a food delivery service for elderly people in his home town of Mosborough.

The 27 year-old has been the driving force behind the initiative which will ensure vulnerable members of the community receive their groceries during the coronavirus crisis.

The boxes of essentials come with a signed picture of the international centre-back, with a message that says 'stay safe'.

One appreciative local tweeted Maguire saying: "@HarryMaguire93 Thank you so much for your very kind gesture to the older generation of Mosborough. My mum was very appreciative."

Maguire replied: "My pleasure #StaySafe."

Like all other Premier League players, Maguire is currently waiting to see if and when the season will resume.